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'Mamata fighting like a tigress, she is bound to win elections': Uddhav Thackeray hails TMC supremo

'To defeat one woman, you have deployed such a large number of forces… what kind of democracy is this,' Thackeray asked.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeUddhav ThackerayWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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