'Mamata fighting like a tigress, she is bound to win elections': Uddhav Thackeray hails TMC supremo

<p>Mumbai: Launching a blistering attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Tuesday said that West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee"> Mamata Banerjee</a> is “fighting like a tigress” and is bound to win the forthcoming Assembly polls.</p><p>Besides, Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister, questioned the large-scale deployment of central armed police forces in West Bengal. </p><p>“Mamata Banerjee is fighting like a tigress. She is bound to win. To defeat one woman, you have deployed such a large number of forces… what kind of democracy is this? The Centre has deployed more security personnel in poll-bound West Bengal than in violence-hit Manipur just to intimidate her,” Thackeray said addressing the 58th annual general body meeting of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, the labour wing of the party. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Cracking Mamata's loyal base: BJP ropes in protest figures, pledges higher payouts to woo women.<p>"There would be more security personnel than voters on polling day in West Bengal. So, how will the voters come out fearlessly and cast their votes? The security personnel are deployed to instill security or fear among the voters' minds…we have never seen such a situation in any state,” said Thackeray.</p><p>“Security forces were once used by (former deputy prime minister and home minister) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to integrate states into the Union, but now they are being used to win elections,” Thackeray said, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | If he wants to have fish, I'll cook it: Mamata to PM Modi as 'jhalmuri', fish fuel TMC-BJP sparring.<p>On the alleged misuse of central security agencies, Thackeray dared the BJP to ‘set aside the CBI and ED’ and face the elections in a fair fight. “You deploy security forces to ensure your party wins as you lack the capability to win on your own merits, or unleash the ED and CBI. It is better to live like a tiger for one day than as a goat for 100 days,” said Thackeray.</p><p>On the women’s reservation bill and other issues related to women, he questioned Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>“While the chief minister is campaigning in other states, women are being molested right here, fake babas are multiplying and drug rackets are flourishing in Maharashtra,” he said. </p><p>“Why was President (Droupadi Murmu) was not invited to key national events such as the inauguration of the new Parliament building complex or the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he asked. </p><p>“This is not a new issue. We are ready… Implement women’s reservation today,” Thackeray asserted.</p>