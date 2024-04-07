DH Evening Brief: Mamata says central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action; AAP leaders hold collective fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged the central investigating agencies were asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action.
Top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old second-year student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala's Wayanad district, was subjected to 'continuous assault by seniors and classmates for approximately 29 hours' before he committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel bathroom, Indian Express has reported.
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, where she previously won twice in 2004 and 2014.
Invoices of a refrigerator and smart TV are among the evidence the Enforcement Directorate used to support its claim that Jharkhand's ex-Chief Minister Hemant Soren acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than Rs 31 crore illegally.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is on the defensive in view of a blast at a country bomb making unit at CPI(M)'s stronghold Panoor in Kannur on Friday that claimed one life and caused injuries to three.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if the Congress does not get the desired results in the Lok Sabha polls.
Noting that law and order have not broken down in entire West Bengal, Governor C V Ananda Bose has said that violence in parts of the state cannot be entirely blamed on the present Trinamool Congress government as it could be due to the 'legacy of the past'.
A grim murder case unfolded in Lincolnshire, UK as chilling details emerged during court proceedings about the horrific killing of 26-year-old Holly Bramley.
According to a BBC report, Nicholas Metson, 28, described by Ms Bramley's mother as an "evil monster," admitted to stabbing his wife to death and then dismembering her body into over 200 pieces. The remains were later discovered in the River Witham in March 2023.
Birla is synonymous with Kota. Even with his busy Parliamentary schedule, he has made time to return to his constituency time and again, accessible to the common people and solving their problems when he can.
