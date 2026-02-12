<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Thursday claimed that a 24-year-old migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra for speaking in the Bengali language.</p>.<p>Banerjee termed it a "hate crime" and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.</p>.<p>"I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant-workers">migrant worker</a> from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra," the CM said in an X post.</p>.<p>"This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots," she said.</p>.I-PAC raids: Supreme Court adjourns ED's plea against 'interference' by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to February 18.<p>"This is the direct consequence of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate">climate</a> where xenophobia is weaponised and innocents are turned into targets," the CM added.</p>.<p>She demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment for them.</p>.<p>"To Sukhen's family, I say that West Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice," she added. </p>