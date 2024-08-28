Mamata warns unrest in Bengal will have domino effect on Assam, UP, Bihar, Delhi; Himanta hits back with 'how dare you' jibe

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reacted sharply to his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's remark issuing a warning over law and order situation in other parts of the country after massive protests hit the state following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Modi babu, if you use your people to burn Bengal, the violence unleashed by BJP will have a domino effect on Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and even Delhi. It can affect your seat of power too," Banerjee said at a Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally earlier on Wednesday.

She had also said that the party's slogan "badla noy, badal chai" needed to be updated given the changing times and situations.