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Mamata's camp submits 20 petitions to Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify rebel TMC MPs

After meeting Birla, Banerjee claimed that MPs alone cannot merge with another party; it should lead to their disqualification, adding that they hoped for justice from the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsTMCLok SabhaIndia PoliticsOm BirlaAbhishek Banerjee

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