Mamata's camp submits 20 petitions to Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify rebel TMC MPs

<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek%20banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> on Friday said the party had filed 20 petitions before Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to disqualify rebel MPs. </p><p>After meeting Birla, Banerjee claimed that MPs alone cannot merge with another party; it should lead to their disqualification, adding that they hoped for justice from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok%20sabha">Lok Sabha</a> Speaker. </p><p>"20 MPs of TMC met Speaker 3-4 days ago and claimed to form their separate group. As per the media, they have claimed to be treated as a separate group. Then 2-4 of them claimed a few hours later to have merged with NCPI which none of us heard of...I, as Leader of Lok Sabha of TMC, have submitted 20 different diaqualification petitions...The 10th Schedule is against them, against these people who claim to have formed a separate group. If they have even a little integrity, they should resign from their post," Banerjee told the media outside Parliament. </p>.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting on June 19 as TMC crack widens.<p>The TMC MP said that each petition is 21 pages long, containing attachment of media reports, adding that the Speaker is must act according to the provisions in the Constitution. </p><p>"All our prayers are included in these petitions, and all relevant judgments have been cited. Each petition is 21 pages long. We have also attached all the media reports that came to our notice and submitted them along with the petitions. We expect the Speaker to act in accordance with the Constitution. The Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of the House, not the protector of the government of the day," he said. </p><p>"Every citizen, especially elected representatives, must work within the ambit of the law. Therefore, one has to function according to the provisions laid down in the Constitution," Banerjee added. </p><p>The TMC leader further claimed that either the rebel MPs are wrong or the Constitution is wrong. </p><p>"We have presented our case before the Speaker and requested him to take action on the matter as soon as possible and hear both sides. If you go by the Constitution or the judgments of the Supreme Court, it clearly goes against them. This is clearly mentioned in the Constitution. So either the Constitution is wrong, or they are wrong," Banerjee said. </p>.Mamata Banerjee loyalist Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC, Siliguri Municipal Corporation mayor steps down.<p>He further said that they have now left the matter to the wisdom of the Speaker and will not be approaching the court at this stage. </p><p>"Whether we go to court or explore any legal remedies is a hypothetical question at this stage, but we have left the matter to the judgment and wisdom of the Speaker," he said. </p><p>"He has said that he will hear the other side as well and then call us again for another meeting. We hope that, having been shown all the relevant constitutional provisions, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will act in accordance with the Constitution and not undermine it. That is all I can hope for," Banerjee added. </p><p>On June 14, 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced that they will be merging with a little-known ‘Nationalist Citizens Party of India’ (NCPI) and officially urging Speaker Om Birla to allot them separate seating in Lok Sabha. With rebels claiming support of 20 MPs, Mamata has the support of just eight MPs in Lok Sabha and ten in Rajya Sabha.</p>