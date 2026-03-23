<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> post by an engineer from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a> where he claimed that he rejected a Rs 35 lakh per annum job offer from a reputable company because it required relocating to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has gone viral. </p><p>Gaurav Sharan shared on X, “I got a Rs. 35 LPA offer in Bangalore. The package was good, and the company was great, but the position demanded me to relocate.”</p>.<p>“I politely rejected the offer, explaining that I’ll never move to Bangalore,” he added.</p><p>While some found his story to be fake, some people simply thanked him for not moving to the city. Sharan, however, did not reveal the exact reason behind his decision to turn down the offer.</p>.<p>The post quickly went viral, leading to a mixed reaction from users. “Great decision. Spread the word. Namma Bengaluru will be thankful to you,” a user wrote.</p><p>Another user, calling Sharan’s story fake, asked if was he not aware of the location before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/interview">interview</a>. “Fake story. Didn't you know the relocation part before getting the offer? It's always clear from the day about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/job">job</a> location, and it's onsite or remote job.”</p>.<p>Another person commented, “Please keep your promise for a lifetime and never come to Bangalore.” “Thank you. We appreciate that. All North Hindians should stay back in their own states. Hindians in Bangalore should go back as well,” wrote another user.</p>.<p>Supporting Sharan’s decision, a user said, “Yes bhai, Bengaluru is worst to be honest, WEATHER they brag about is slowly becoming hot, Bengalurians treat North Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrants">migrants</a> like useless, food is not that great, greedy landlords and house owners. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> is better in South India in my opinion.”</p>