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Man claims he rejected Rs 34 lakh job offer for demanding to relocate to Bengaluru; netizens say 'thank you'

While some found his story to be fake, some people simply thanked him for not moving to the city.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruHyderabadgurugramSocial mediaTrendingViral

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