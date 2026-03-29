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Man collapses, dies while waiting for LPG cylinder in Akola amid West Asia conflict

VBA founder-president Prakash Ambedkar described Sirsat’s death as the first victim of the gas cylinder shortage.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderWest AsiaGas Cylinder

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