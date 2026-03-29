<p>Mumbai: In what is being claimed as the first casualty in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> due to long queues for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinder">LPG cylinders</a> triggered by the West Asia crisis, a former Sarpanch died in Akola district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra snowballing into a major political issue.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Shankarrao Sirsat (55), who hailed from the Anvi Mirzapur village, 20 km from Akola town. Sirsat is a former Sarpanch of Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi.</p>.<p>According to reports, Sirsat stood in line on Saturday morning starting at 0900 hrs at an LPG gas agency to book a refill for his widowed daughter-in-law. However, he collapsed after noon.</p>.<p>It may be mentioned that Akola is facing sweltering heat with temperatures hovering over 40 degrees Celsius around noon.</p>.<p>Opposition parties slammed the Centre and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.Can Bengaluru solve the LPG crisis using the city’s waste?.<p>VBA founder-president Prakash Ambedkar described Sirsat’s death as the first victim of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas">gas</a> cylinder shortage.</p>.<p>“Sirsath, who had been standing in line since around nine in the morning to get an LPG cylinder, felt dizzy around 0130 in the afternoon and collapsed and died. There had been prior warnings that a gas cylinder shortage was going to happen. Yet, the government did not make proper arrangements. If timely measures had been taken, Sirsat's life could have been saved,” said Ambedkar.</p>.<p>“Due to the wrong policies of the central and state governments, ordinary citizens are losing their lives,” added Ambedkar, a two-time Akola MP and a one-term <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member.</p>.<p>“A Sarpanch died while standing in line for LPG cylinders. Who is responsible for his death ? What strategy does Modi Ji, who claims to be the world's biggest leader, have for dealing with this crisis,” asked Congress spokesperson Dr. Girija Shetkar.</p>.<p>Posting a photo of the deceased on X, NCP (SP) women wing President Rohini Khadse said: “Those people who say that there are plenty of gas cylinders in the state—show them this photo! Yesterday, former Sarpanch of Anvi Mirzapur in Akola, Shankar Rao Shirsat, had to lose his life while standing in line for a cylinder in front of Yaduraj Gas Agency.”</p>.<p>On LPG shortage, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> said: “Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said that there is no shortage of gas and anyone spreading rumours will face criminal action. However, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that there is stock for only three months…or maybe less. The first action must be against the minister…why are you threatening the public.”</p>