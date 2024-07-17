Man complains to Sitharaman over finance app plaguing him for loan he 'did not take'; FM reacts

A man recently wrote on X seeking help from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and saying that he was constantly getting calls from a finance app over loans which he had not taken and claimed that he was subjected to vulgar language.
He wrote, "@FinMinIndia @nsitharaman sir, there is a finance app @navifinance which is torturing me by calling even I have not taken any loan. Someone who took loan given my number without my notice . Please help..no.of calls getting and torturing me n speaking vulgar language..pls help."
FM Sitharaman reacted to the complaint on X saying that action should be taken over it. She tagged the Department of Financial Services and asked to do the needful.
Replying to the post she said, "@DFS_India please act on this grievance."
Published 17 July 2024, 06:01 IST