Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Man defends self saying daughter accused him of rape 'in anger', Bombay HC calls it 'far-fetched'

The man, in his plea, argued his daughter implicated him because he had forced her to discontinue studies.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsCrimerapeBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us