<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Monday described as "too far-fetched", a father's claim that his minor daughter accused him of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> simply out of anger.</p>.<p>Upholding the man's life term, a division bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat dismissed his plea challenging a March 2020 judgment of a special Pocso court sentencing him to life <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jailed">imprisonment</a> for raping his minor daughter on several occasions.</p>.<p>The man, in his plea, argued his daughter implicated him because he had forced her to discontinue studies, a move he framed as a parental disciplinary measure that sparked her resentment.</p>.<p>The HC, however, insisted his theory cannot be accepted as a child may be angry with his/her parents as it does happen when father and mother intend to discipline their own kid.</p>.<p>"But, it would be far-fetched to accept that only for this reason, the victim made such serious, drastic and far-reaching (rape) allegations against her own father," the bench observed.</p>.<p>In 2018, the minor girl, then a Class 10 student, reported years of sexual abuse by her father while interacting with a counsellor during a "Police Didi" outreach programme organised at her school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p>.<p>The victim, in her police complaint, said she had informed her mother about the abuse several times but nothing was done.</p>.<p>The man was then arrested by police and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the P<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protection-of-children-from-sexual-offences">rotection of Children from Sexual Offences</a> (Pocso) Act. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court.</p>.<p>The High Court, while dismissing the man's appeal, said the victim's statement was "steadfast and sterling". </p>