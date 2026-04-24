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Man dies after sex-enhancing drug overdose in Gurugram

According to the co-worker, the two often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, they added.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsgurugramNCRDrug abuseoverdose

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