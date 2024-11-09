Man ends life by suicide after murdering wife, son

<p>Mangaluru: A man ended his life by suicide allegedly by coming under the wheels of a train after murdering his wife and son, at Pakshikere in Mulki police station limits.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased are Karthik Bhat, his wife Priyanka (28) and four year old son Hriday.</p><p>Karthik had ended his life by coming under the wheels of a train on Friday noon at Belayaru in Mulki. After murdering his wife and child at home, he had directly headed to end his life. During the course of investigation into he suicide by Karthik, the murder came to light.</p><p>The police said that Karthik was earlier working in a bank and later had been abroad for work. After coming from abroad, he was running a hotel at Pakshikere Junction and was staying in a flat nearby.</p>