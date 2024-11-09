Home
Man ends life by suicide after murdering wife, son

Karthik had ended his life by coming under the wheels of a train on Friday noon at Belayaru in Mulki. After murdering his wife and child at home, he had directly headed to end his life.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 13:39 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 13:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimemurderSuicide

