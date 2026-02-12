<p>Palghar: An alert railway staffer raised a timely alarm, leading to the swift rescue of a 25-year-old man who slipped from a suburban local on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and fell into a river.</p>.<p>A video of the rescue on Tuesday night has since gone viral on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>Uday Mangesh Wangad was travelling from Boisar to Borivali on a local train when the accident occurred. Standing near the train door, he apparently lost his balance while the train was crossing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bridge">bridge</a> over the Vaitarna river and plunged into the water.</p>.<p>On duty railway track maintenance guard Ramesh Singh witnessed the fall. Singh told PTI that he raised an alarm and immediately alerted the local villagers and his seniors.</p>.Man dies after falling in uncovered manhole in Delhi's Rohini.<p>Singh said two local men rushed to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waterbodies">water body</a>, launched their boat and navigated the currents to reach Wangad, who was apparently perched on a metal rod protruding from one of the bridge pillars.</p>.<p>They pulled him aboard and brought him safely to shore. Singh and others later informed Wangad’s family about the incident.</p>.<p>“The man was in shock. He was given first aid at a local hospital for scratches. I just did my duty. Ensuring the rescue of a man in distress was satisfying,” he said.</p>.<p>In another viral video, Wangad’s mother expressed gratitude, saying, “They are angels who gave my son a second life.” </p>