Man stabs 17-year-old girl to death in public after she refuses to talk to him

Jabalpur: A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man in public in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after she allegedly refused to speak to him, police said on Tuesday.

While the accused is on the run, a video of the incident that occurred in the Omti locality on Monday evening has surfaced on social media.

"The victim, Tamanna, was stabbed to death by a man identified as Gufran (20) after she allegedly refused to speak to him," City Superintendent of Police (Omti) Rajesh Kumar Rathore told PTI.