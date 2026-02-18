<p>A 30-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/software-engineer">software engineer</a>, K Sunitha, was stabbed to death in her Green City Colony home in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram by her ex-husband, Mahesh, police said Wednesday.</p><p><br>Mahesh allegedly stormed into her residence armed with two knives and a petrol can. He slashed her repeatedly, then crushed her skull with a flower pot, leaving her in a pool of blood. Sunitha had remarried shortly after the split, a move Mahesh reportedly couldn't tolerate.</p>.Jharkhand woman, 'lover' brother-in-law plot murder of husband.<p>He had returned from working abroad and since had been stranded in India due to divorce issues. Neighbours alerted police after Mahesh fled the scene on Wednesday morning. </p><p>Following the alert, Vanasthalipuram <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> immediately rushed to the scene, sent the body for postmortem, and traced Mahesh within hours. </p><p>He remains in custody as the probe continues. Further questioning to determine the exact motive of the crime is ongoing. </p>