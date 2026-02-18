Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Man stabs ex-wife to death after her remarriage in Hyderabad

The accused allegedly stormed inside her house and stabbed her to death.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeMurder casestabbed

Follow us on :

Follow Us