Mandatory to mention details of all bail pleas: SC

The court directed that a copy of its order be sent to the Registrar General of all the High Courts to be placed before the Chief Justices for correction of the system.

Dealing with a bail plea filed by one Kusha Duruka facing trial in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case, the court was shocked to know that he had been granted bail by the High Court during the pendency of the matter.

“This is another case in which an effort has been made to pollute the stream of administration of justice,” the bench said.

The court referred to its previous judgement in which it noted that in the last 40 years, 'values have gone down' and now litigants can go to any extent to mislead the court, and they have no respect for the truth.

The court dismissed the present appeal as infructuous with Rs 10,000 cost.

“Though considering the conduct of the petitioner, one of the option available was to cancel his bail, however, we do not propose to take such an extreme step in the case at hand. However, this can be the option exercised by the Court if the facts of the case so demand seeing the conduct of the parties,” the bench said.

The bench, therefore, ordered, “Details of any bail application filed by the petitioner, which is pending either in any court, below the court in question or the higher court, and if none is pending, a clear statement to that effect has to be made.”