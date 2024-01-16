Manipur: Curfew back in Kangpokpi after arrest of Kuki men in police officer killing case

Guwahati, DHNS: Curfew was re-imposed in the Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district in conflict-hit Manipur after the arrest of two Kuki men for their alleged involvement in the killing of a former sub-divisional police officer in Moreh in October last year.

After the duo were arrested on Monday, a mob of Kuki women staged a protest outside Moreh police station and demanded immediate release of Philip Khaikholai Khongsai and Hemkholai Mate.

In a social media post, Manipur police said the duo were among the "main suspects" who killed Chingtham Anand Kumar in Moreh on October 31.

Kumar, a Meitei, was gunned down allegedly by Kuki armed miscreants, while he was overseeing construction of a helipad at Moreh, a trade town situated near the border with Myanmar.

Anand's killing outraged many in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley with many demanding the case be handed over to the NIA. On Tuesday too, many staged a protest in Imphal seeking strict action against the two persons arrested on Monday. But many in Kuki-dominated hills claimed the duo were innocent.