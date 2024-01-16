Manipur: Curfew back in Kangpokpi after arrest of Kuki men in police officer killing case

Guwahati, DHNS: Curfew was re-imposed in the Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district in conflict-hit Manipur after the arrest of two Kuki men for their alleged involvement in the killing of a former sub-divisional police officer in Moreh in October last year.
After the duo were arrested on Monday, a mob of Kuki women staged a protest outside Moreh police station and demanded immediate release of Philip Khaikholai Khongsai and Hemkholai Mate.
In a social media post, Manipur police said the duo were among the "main suspects" who killed Chingtham Anand Kumar in Moreh on October 31.
Kumar, a Meitei, was gunned down allegedly by Kuki armed miscreants, while he was overseeing construction of a helipad at Moreh, a trade town situated near the border with Myanmar.
Anand's killing outraged many in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley with many demanding the case be handed over to the NIA. On Tuesday too, many staged a protest in Imphal seeking strict action against the two persons arrested on Monday. But many in Kuki-dominated hills claimed the duo were innocent.
Police said they were arrested after they opened fire on a police patrol team at around 4.30 pm on Monday in Moreh and tried to flee. Police said a pistol, a China-made hand grenade and some ammunition were recovered from them.
As the arrests triggered fresh tension in and around Moreh, the Tengnoupal district administration ordered the reimposition of the curfew, which was relaxed following improvement in the law and order situation.
"There are inputs that there is the likelihood of breach of peace and tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue district of Tengnoupal," said an order issued by the district administration. The order is likely to be reviewed on Tuesday night.
Manipur has remained on the boil since the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities broke out in May last year. Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced in the violence. Moreh witnessed the exchange of fire several times between Manipur police commandos and the armed Kuki men since Anand's killing.