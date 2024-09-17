The Tuesday Interview | ‘Manipur will remain one of the biggest blots on PM Modi’s legacy’

I appeal to the people of Manipur to initiate a process of building mutual trust. Far too many lives have been destroyed. The governor in the past too said the BJP government at the Centre needs to do more, but the PM remains disconnected. We have seen in the past that in such a situation, it requires political leadership at the highest level. I remember, during the Assam Agitation (1979–1985), former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi talked to the protesters, met them directly, and tried to resolve the situation. And that is what is needed now. The prime minister cannot solve the Manipur situation through a hands-off approach. He needs to take his state government and the chief minister of Manipur to task and lead a personal effort in building a bridge between the communities in Manipur.