Manipur woman finds her wedding photo in a hate post amid tension between Meiteis, Kukis

A Manipur woman was in for a surprise -- albeit an unpleasant one -- when she came across a link with a picture of her from her wedding day, which was a hate post brought to her notice by her cousin on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

It was not just the photo, but also the accompanying caption that led her to term it as a case of online harassment and intimidation.

As per a report by NDTV, the post was first shared by a handle named Gin Haokip, with a caption alleging decorative items in her wedding were "stolen" from a store in the Games Villages near Imphal and used in a "Meitei wedding".

Notably, the post was made amid the ongoing tensions between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis who have been clashing since May, with over 150 people having lost their lives in the conflict so far, as per a PTI report.

Pinky Luwang, the woman featured in the post, has voiced her distress to NDTV, condemning the "highly insensitive" post for breaching her privacy and attempting to stoke ethnic tension by attacking a community. She said she has reached out to the cybercrime police for necessary action.