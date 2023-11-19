Manipur woman finds her wedding photo in a hate post amid tension between Meiteis, Kukis

A Manipur woman was in for a surprise -- albeit an unpleasant one -- when she came across a link with a picture of her from her wedding day, which was a hate post brought to her notice by her cousin on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
It was not just the photo, but also the accompanying caption that led her to term it as a case of online harassment and intimidation.
As per a report by NDTV, the post was first shared by a handle named Gin Haokip, with a caption alleging decorative items in her wedding were "stolen" from a store in the Games Villages near Imphal and used in a "Meitei wedding".
Notably, the post was made amid the ongoing tensions between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis who have been clashing since May, with over 150 people having lost their lives in the conflict so far, as per a PTI report.
Pinky Luwang, the woman featured in the post, has voiced her distress to NDTV, condemning the "highly insensitive" post for breaching her privacy and attempting to stoke ethnic tension by attacking a community. She said she has reached out to the cybercrime police for necessary action.
"The photo is over two years old. I got married 14 February 2021 and the online abuser is referring to something that may have happened amid the violence after May this year. I have asked him on X to remove the post. I have contacted the police," Luwang told the publication.
"A wedding is a deeply personal thing. Using a woman's wedding photo as a weapon to attack a community is criminal. I will ensure this reaches a logical end," she added.
While Gin Haokip's handle now stands deactivated, another handle that goes by the name Jamang Kuki reportedly shared the photo on X. The post seems to have been retracted now.
"I got married in February 2021, long before the decor got stolen. I respectfully urge that you disassociate the theft with my wedding; that you delete my picture and apologise immediately..." Luwang said in a post on X, tagging Jamang Kuki.
A cyber cell police officer has reportedly said they will investigate the matter.