10 injured in firing in Manipur’s Imphal West amid protest against ‘abduction’ of two Meitei teenagers

Organisations representing the Meiteis suspect that the duo had been abducted by Kuki insurgents. They launched a protest in the Imphal Valley demanding action against those involved in the incident. Avinash is a class 10 student of Don Bosco school at Langjing in Imphal West. The students of the school staged a protest on Tuesday morning urging the state government to trace them out.

Family members of the two missing teenagers met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday in Imphal seeking her intervention to trace the duo. Manipur Police on Monday night said three persons were detained in connection with the case.

Four Kukis abducted

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation on Tuesday evening issued a statement in which it claimed that four Kukis, two women and two men were abducted by Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei armed group from near Kangchup Chingkhong village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The ITLF further said a 65-year-old man, identified as Manglun Haokip was also injured in firing near L Phaijang village. "We fear that the four may have been killed or are being tortured. We fervently request the central security forces to immediately launch an operation to rescue them," ITLF spokesperson, Ginza Vualzong said in the statement. There was, however, no confirmation from police yet about the ITLF's claim.

More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur since May. The sporadic violence has continued despite the presence of a large number of central security forces including the army.