10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs write to Amit Shah for reinstating suspended officers

Guwahati: Ten Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs in conflict-hit Manipur on Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking reinstatement of three Kuki officers, who were recently suspended by the state government for their action for CBSE affiliation of 26 schools in Kuki-dominated areas.

The MLAs, including seven belonging to the ruling BJP, in a memorandum to Shah said the Kuki officers serving in the state education department had given No Objection Certificates (NOC) for CBSE affiliations in the best interests of the students following the ethnic violence.

"They had given the NOCs for CBSE affiliations as under the Manipur Board of Secondary Education, there have been many instances of gross negligence and injustice to many deserving schools and students," said the memorandum.

The state education department last month suspended the three Kuki officers saying the state government did not authorise them to issue the NOCs for CBSE affiliations of the schools. The CBSE also cancelled affiliations of the schools in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts after the state government objected to it. An NOC from the state education department is necessary for CBSE affiliation.