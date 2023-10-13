10 Opposition parties in conflict-hit Manipur question inaction over holding ‘meaningful’ peace talks

Guwahati: Alleging that both the Centre and the state government have chosen the path of non-intervention, 10 Opposition parties in Manipur on Friday asked why no "meaningful" peace talks with stakeholders are in sight yet to end the more than five-month long violence.

"Rather they are trying to sideline the main reasons behind the crisis by taking recourse to the theory of conspiracy by outside militant organisations with intent to assault India. Finding a solution by correctly analysing the causes behind the crisis requires no emphasis. It is high time for the Central and the State authorities to engage in a peace process to bring normalcy to the state," the 10 parties said in a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Besides the main Opposition Congress, the parties which signed the memorandum are JD(U), Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT).