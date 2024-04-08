15 killed, 28 missing, thousands displaced: How kids bear the brunt of ethnic conflict in Manipur

Imphal/Churachandpur: More than 200 children displaced in the Manipur conflict were found to have been taken to Maharashtra by some Hindu religious organisations in violation of norms, according to officials in the Northeastern state, a sign of how the unending cycle of violence has upended kids' lives in the state.

After an alarm was raised by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), 50 were reportedly brought back to the state but their details have not yet been submitted to the administration and the commission.

Not just this, the conflict has claimed the lives of 15 children while 28 others remain missing since the violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

"The missing children are feared to have been killed," an official told DH at Imphal.