Manipur: Kuki group gives Churachandpur DC, SP 24 hours to leave after cops kill 2

Guwahati: Hours after two Kuki protesters were killed and several others were injured in police firing during mob violence in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation on Friday asked the DC and SP to leave the Kuki-dominated district within 24 hours.
Holding the SP and the DC responsible for the violence and the subsequent firing by the security forces, the ITLF threatened to close all government offices in the district if the DC and the SP did not leave the district.
"Both the SP and DC will bear the responsibilities for any untoward incidents that may fall on them. The DC and SP should be replaced by Union Territory cadres preferably from the Kuki-Zo community," the ITLF said in a statement after an emergency meeting on Friday morning.
The ITLF statement said two persons and at least 25 others were injured in police firing as a mob stormed the office of the SP and DC on Thursday evening after their demand to withdraw suspension of a police constable was not met.
Manipur police on Thursday evening said that a mob of around 300 to 400 people attempted to storm into the SP office and pelted stones forcing the security forces to fire tear gas shells. Rapid Action Force personnel were pressed into service as the crowds did not relent despite requests by the security forces.
The mob started gathering at around 7 pm to register the protest against the suspension of the constable, Siamlalpaul, a Kuki, who was allegedly seen posing for a photograph with armed Kuki men.
Police took action as a video of Siamlalpaul, a head constable, was shared on social media on Wednesday. But the protesters claimed that he was posing with "village volunteers," who were defending the Kuki villages against constant attacks by the Meitei miscreants.
The ITLF said the administration did not take action against the police personnel belonging to Meitei community, who were often seen posing for photographs and in videos with armed Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol.
"The SP Shivanand Surve and DC S Dharun Kumar turned out to be key instruments inserted by the communal Chief Minister N Biren Singh to create problems in the hill district of Lamka," ITLF said.
"Inquiry should be initiated on all security force personnels, who were involved in the firing of civilians and should be punished as per the law. Our MLAs should be involved in the situation and take up all the issues to the government," the group added.
As the situation turned volatile, the Manipur government reimposed restrictions on the use of mobile and broadband internet in Churachandpur for the next five days as part of efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation.