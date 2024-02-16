Manipur: Kuki group gives Churachandpur DC, SP 24 hours to leave after cops kill 2

The ITLF statement said two persons and at least 25 others were injured in police firing as a mob stormed the office of the SP and DC on Thursday evening after their demand to withdraw suspension of a police constable was not met.

Manipur police on Thursday evening said that a mob of around 300 to 400 people attempted to storm into the SP office and pelted stones forcing the security forces to fire tear gas shells. Rapid Action Force personnel were pressed into service as the crowds did not relent despite requests by the security forces.

The mob started gathering at around 7 pm to register the protest against the suspension of the constable, Siamlalpaul, a Kuki, who was allegedly seen posing for a photograph with armed Kuki men.

Police took action as a video of Siamlalpaul, a head constable, was shared on social media on Wednesday. But the protesters claimed that he was posing with "village volunteers," who were defending the Kuki villages against constant attacks by the Meitei miscreants.

The ITLF said the administration did not take action against the police personnel belonging to Meitei community, who were often seen posing for photographs and in videos with armed Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol.