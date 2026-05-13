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3 killed, 4 injured in attack by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi

The incident happened between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were returning from Churachandpur after attending a religious congregation, said police.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsManipurMilitant attack

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