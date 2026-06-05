3 killed after assailants attack village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

<p>Imphal: Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.</p>.<p>The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.</p>.Manipur: Another blow to peace efforts; 3 church leaders gunned down, 4 others injured.<p>The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.</p>.<p>The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, has condemned the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.</p>.<p>“KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement. </p>