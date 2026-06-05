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3 killed after assailants attack village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:38 IST
ManipurIndiaCrimeattack

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