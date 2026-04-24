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3 killed in twin firing incidents in Manipur's Ukhrul district

The deceased were found in camouflage outfits with bullet injuries, officials added.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsManipurfiring

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