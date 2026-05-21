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68 weapons seized from armed group in Manipur that had signed ceasefire agreement with govt in 2023

The weapons includes AK series rifles, snipers, carbines, mortars, RPG launchers, drone jammers and ammunitions.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsManipurweaponsManipur policeKukisMeitis

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