<p>Guwahati: In a major success against militancy in conflict-torn Manipur, security forces have seized 68 sophisticated weapons and arrested four cadres of UNLF (Pambei faction), a Valley-based armed group that had signed a pact with the government in 2023. </p><p>The weapons includes AK series rifles, snipers, carbines, mortars, RPG launchers, drone jammers and ammunitions. Most of these are used by the security forces and it was suspected that those were looted during the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities that had erupted in 2023. </p>.After Meiteis, now Nagas demand abrogation of truce with Kuki armed group in Manipur.<p>Based on intelligence inputs about a group trying to sell some weapons, police launched an operation at Lamdeng area in Imphal West district on Wednesday leading to recovery of a INSAS gun and arrest of two UNLF (P) cadres. The duo were identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh and Arambam Tomtom Singh. Police said during the operation, accomplices of the two opened fire at the forces following which two more militants, identified as Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh, were caught. </p><p>"Based on their revelations, a search was conducted on an unauthorised camp of UNLF (P) at Lamdeng, during which 29 more weapons including AK series rifles, M series rifles, pistols and others were recovered on Wednesday. Today, another 38 weapons were recovered," a police officer told reporters at Imphal on Thursday.</p><p>The recovered weapons included AK series rifles, snipers, carbines, an RPG launcher, drone hammers and explosives. </p><p><strong>Arms trade</strong></p><p>Police suspects that the weapons were looted from security forces and were meant for sale. "We are verifying the details from where the weapons were stolen," he said.</p><p>The recovery of the weapons from a camp of UNLF (P), a Meitei armed group, came as a surprise as it had signed a ceasefire with the government in November 2023. </p><p>The recovery came amid efforts to end the conflict involving the Meiteis and Kukis since May 2023 and recent violence involving the Kukis and the Nagas.</p>