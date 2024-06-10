Advance convoy for Manipur CM ambushed on Imphal-Jiribam highway, one policeman injured

Guwahati: An advance convoy rushed for Manipur CM N Biren Singh's visit to violence-hit Jiribam district was ambushed by unidentified miscreants on the Imphal-Jiribam road on Monday injuring one police personnel.
Police sources said the incident took place at around 10.40 am on the NH-37 at T. Laijang village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The convoy was sent from Imphal to ensure security arrangements for Singh's visit to Jiribam, which has witnessed violence since June 6. Singh was scheduled to visit the district to take stock of the law and order situation.
The victim, identified as Moirangthem Ajesh, a Meitei, received a bullet injury on his right shoulder, said the source. Singh condemned the attack and said it was an attack on the people of Manipur.
Tension has prevailed in Jiribam following the death of a Meitei man on June 6. Several houses and police outposts were set on fire by an angry mob, which demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.
At least 225 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki community since May last year. But Jiribam district remained untouched by the conflict till June 6.
Kuki groups on NIA
Two influential Kuki organisations on Monday issued two statements condemning the arrest of a Kuki person by the NIA on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the killing of four Meiteis in January last year in Bishnupur district. The organisations, Kuki Inpi Manipur and Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum alleged that the NIA and some central forces were adopting "pick and choose" policy and were arresting only the Kukis while initiating action against those involved in the conflict.
