Advance convoy for Manipur CM ambushed on Imphal-Jiribam highway, one policeman injured

Guwahati: An advance convoy rushed for Manipur CM N Biren Singh's visit to violence-hit Jiribam district was ambushed by unidentified miscreants on the Imphal-Jiribam road on Monday injuring one police personnel.

Police sources said the incident took place at around 10.40 am on the NH-37 at T. Laijang village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The convoy was sent from Imphal to ensure security arrangements for Singh's visit to Jiribam, which has witnessed violence since June 6. Singh was scheduled to visit the district to take stock of the law and order situation.

The victim, identified as Moirangthem Ajesh, a Meitei, received a bullet injury on his right shoulder, said the source. Singh condemned the attack and said it was an attack on the people of Manipur.

Tension has prevailed in Jiribam following the death of a Meitei man on June 6. Several houses and police outposts were set on fire by an angry mob, which demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.