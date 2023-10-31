African swine fever grips Manipur, farmers claim 90% of pigs dead

L Bidyasagar, joint secretary of Manipur Progressive Pig Farmers Association (MAPPFA) told reporters at Imphal on Sunday that farmers across most parts of Manipur have been facing severe loss due to spread of the AFS and urged the state government to provide compensation to the affected farmers. They also urged the government to take prompt steps to curb the spread of the virus by taking up proper culling.

They said the farmers have already incurred a loss of about Rs. 30 crores due to the ASF.

"As culling has not been properly done, many farmers are throwing the dead pigs in rivers and water bodies. This has to stop to prevent further spread of the AFS," the association said and stated that 90 per cent of pigs have already died due to the AFS since 2021. This can further affect the livelihoods of many who have been suffering due to the ongoing violence since May.

According to a livestock census carried out in 2019, Manipur has 2.35 crores of pigs, belonging to both exotic, crossbreed and indigenous breeds.

The Manipur government said deputy commissioner of the ASF-affected districts recently issued notifications stating that the pig farms from which the ASF was reported first was declared as epicentre and areas within one kilometer were declared as infected zones. Awareness drive was launched but lack of systematic culling and lack of compensation has hit the farmers and traders hard.

Carcass in Loktak lake:

Fishermen living near the Loktak lake in Imphal recently said many carcasses of infected pigs were found floating in the waters of the famous lake raising serious health concerns. "We have seen more than 30 carcasses of pigs floating in Loktak mostly on its eastern side in the past few days. This has triggered fear among the people, mostly the fishing community,” Oinam Rajen, secretary of All Loktak Lake Fishermen’s Union Manipur, said recently.



The ASF causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in domestic pigs. The virus, however, does not cause disease to humans.