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After 27 days in captivity, 14 Kuki hostages released by Naga groups in Manipur

The victims were first handed over to the police and district administration in Senapati, from where they were taken to the Taphou Kuki village.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewskukiManipurIndia PoliticshostageNaga

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