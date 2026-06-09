After 27 days in captivity, 14 Kuki hostages released by Naga groups in Manipur

<p>Guwahati: Ending 27-day-long speculations and parleys, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naga">Naga</a> organisations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> on Tuesday released 14 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a> men, who were held hostage on May 13, citing "humanitarian considerations" and in response to the Centre's assurance about safe release of the six Naga hostages.</p>.<p>The 14 victims, who hails from Taphou Kuki village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, were released in neighbouring Naga-dominated Senapati district, where they were held hosatge. The decision was taken following intervention of the United Naga Council (UNC) Manipur, church organisations, beside others. </p>.<p>Announcing their release, Ng. Lorho, president of the UNC said the decision was taken as the Nagas respect "war laws and international law of human rights."</p>.<p>He said that the decision was taken following consultations with all stakehodlers in view of the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagaland">Nagaland</a> Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio that the government would put in all efforts to traceout the six abducted Nagas.</p>.<p>"The decision was taken also in response to the appeals from many quarters including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/church">church</a> bodies, Naga Hohos in Nagaland and others."</p>.<p>Church leaders earlier met representatives of the Naga and Kuki civil society organisations and appealed for their release on humanitarian ground. </p>.<p>The victims were first handed over to the police and district administration in Senapati, from where they were taken to the Taphou Kuki village. </p>.<p>The 14 Kuki men were waylaid in Senapati district after the Kukis allegedly abducted several Nagas following the killing of three church leaders belonging to Thadou tribe in Kangpokpi district. Thadous share ethnic ties with the Kukis and so the Nagas were suspected to be behind the abduction.</p>.<p>At least 28 persons--14 each from Naga and Kuki community, mainly women and children were released on May 15. But six Nagas and 14 Kuki men, remained untraceable. </p>.Govt constitutes special NIA court in Manipur for trial of cases related to ethnic violence.<p>The hostage crisis deepened the tension between the Nagas and Kukis in Manipur, a state that has remained on the boil due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. </p>.<p>Welcoming the release, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to the Kuki organisations for safe release of the six Naga hostages in "a reciprocal and humanitarian manner so that they return to their loved ones."</p>.<p>"We hope this gesture will help pave the way for trust, understanding and dialogue as we strive for genuine peace, reconciliation and harmony." </p>.<p>Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh called the development "a positive and humanitarian step.</p>.<p>Singh lauded the Naga society for their role in securing the safe release of the hostages and termed this act a spirit of compassion, responsibility, and concern for human life.</p>.<p>Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of the Kukis, also welcomed the decision. It, however, did not say anything about the six Nagas. "We will co-operate with the investigative agencies," KIM spokesperson Janghaolun Haokip told DH on Tuesday evening. </p>