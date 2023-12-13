After 'dark Diwali' in the valley, Manipur hills may witness 'muted' Christmas, New Year celebrations

The ITLF on Wednesday said the "advisory" has been issued in view of the present situation where the "village volunteers" have come under constant threat from the Meiteis and many deceased have still remained unburied. It also asked to limit outdoor activities by finishing games and sports events by 8 pm, and close shops and outdoor food stalls early.

The ITLF statement also asked all to remain alert and be prepared for any disturbance during the Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

Kuki population is mostly Christian while the Meiteis are mainly Hindu.

Manipur has remained disturbed since May when violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis started. Nearly 200 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence. The violence has deepened the divide between the communities with the Kukis already leaving the Valley. Meiteis too have fled the Kuki-dominated hills. The central security forces have created a "buffer zone" along the areas dividing the hills and the valley districts to prevent further escalation of the violence.

As sporadic incidents of violence continued, the Meiteis had observed "dark Diwali" by limiting the Diwali celebrations in the Imphal Valley fearing further violence. The ITLF issued the advisory as they fear attack by the Meiteis during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.