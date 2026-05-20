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After Meiteis, now Nagas demand abrogation of truce with Kuki armed group in Manipur

Some Naga groups also demanded resignation of deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki as her husband is part of one of armed groups under SoO agreement.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipurNagasKukis

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