After Meiteis, now Nagas demand abrogation of truce with Kuki armed group in Manipur

<p>Guwahati: The ongoing conflict in Manipur took a new turn with Naga organisations on Wednesday formally demanding abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki armed groups amid growing tension over alleged hostage of 20 persons including six belonging to Naga tribe. </p><p>Since the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis had erupted in May 2023, organisations representing the Meitei community have been demanding abrogation of the SoO agreement. </p>.Manipur hostage standoff: Nagas announce blockade, Kukis extend 'shutdown' as 20 victims remain untraced .<p>Members of Naga Women's Organisation staged a demonstration in Naga-dominated Senapati district, demanding steps for immediate release of the six Nagas, who have remained missing since the alleged hostage standoff on May 13. The Naga protesters staged similar demonstration in several districts including in the Meitei-dominated Valley, where the anti-Kuki sentiments have remained strong since the conflict in 2023. </p><p>"The SoO has allowed the Kuki armed groups to operate like terrorists in our land and rob us of hard-earned peace we continue to uphold despite its fragility. Series of unfolding undeniable incidents and evidences have testified that, SoO is being given the license to use sophisticated arms and weapons with impunity to terrorize not only the Nagas but the Meiteis and their own public too. We seek restoration of peace and normalcy in our land before more lives are lost. Our youths are seething in anger seeing the land being destroyed and your intervention will change the situation for all to enjoy peace and prosperity in our land," the Union said in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.</p>.Release hostages on humanitarian ground: Church leaders to Kukis, Nagas in Manipur.<p>Some Naga groups also demanded resignation of deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki as her husband is part of one of armed groups under SoO agreement. Naga groups have also enforced blockade on a stretch of NH-02 in order to intensify demand for release of the six Nagas. </p><p>The SoO agreements were signed with more than 25 Kuki armed groups several years ago and their cadres have been stationed at several designated camps. Kuki organisations, however, have denied the allegation about involvement of the groups under SoO agreements in the ongoing conflict. Manipur has remained on the boil due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict and spread of violence to Naga-dominated district like Ukhrul in February and in Senapati recently has raised the fears of a another spell of conflict involving the Nagas and the Kukis.</p>.Disarming people with firearms across Manipur is of urgent need: CM Y Khemchand Singh.<p>Amid the protest by the Nagas, Kuki organisations have called a meeting with their leaders on Thursday (May 21) at Tuibuong in Churachandpur district to chalk out the next course of action. The Kuki Zo Council on Wednesday said they decided to withdraw the "social boycott" imposed on the Kuki MLAs in February in view of the changing situation. The social boycott was imposed as a protest to their decision to join the new government in Manipur in February. </p><p>The Kuki organisations have also intensified demand for safe release of 14 men, who has also been held hostage since May 13.</p>