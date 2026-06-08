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After 'success' against Maoists, CRPF tasked with 'Mission Manipur' job; CoBRA battalions deployed

A senior officer in CRPF told DH that the CoBRA battalions, each comprising nearly 1,000 personnel armed with weapons and gadgets are being deployed
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsManipurMaoists

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