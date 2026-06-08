After 'success' against Maoists, CRPF tasked with 'Mission Manipur' job; CoBRA battalions deployed

<p>Guwahati: After the "success" against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoists">Maoists</a> in Central India, the Centre has tasked the CRPF to bring law and order situation in conflict-torn Manipur to normalcy within a year. </p><p>As part of the "Mission Manipur" task, the Centre has also rushed two battalions of the Commando Bartalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the elite special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF to Manipur for deployment in vulnerable areas, which have witnessed conflict involving communities since May 2023.</p><p>Confirming this, a senior officer in CRPF told <em>DH</em> that the CoBRA battalions, each comprising nearly 1,000 personnel armed with weapons and gadgets are being deployed in the vulnerable pockets in the Meitei-dominated valley as well as in the Kuki and Naga dominated hills in order to control the armed conflict in a time-bound manner.</p>.7,313 illegal weapons seized, 924 arrests made amid Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur.<p>"Our success in eliminating the Maoist militants led the government give us another important task of improving law and order in Manipur in the next 1 to 1.5 years. Apart from the CoBRA battalions, our personnel deployed in parts of Manipur will be provided with all other facilities required to tackle the difficult situation in Manipur," the officer said. </p><p>Raised between 2008 and 2011, the CoBRA force consists of 10 battalions specially trained for guerrilla warfare.</p><p>The decision was taken amid growing conflict involving the Kuki and Naga communities since February, something which emerged as a new wory for the Centre as well as the BJP government in the state, which had been grappling to control the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. More than 260 people had died and over 60,000 others had been displaced due to the conflict. </p><p>Following the Centre's decision, GP Singh, DG, CRPF rushed to Manipur and have been camping there since Friday (June 5), when three Kukis including a pregnant lady and her husband were killed in Kangpokpi district. Kuki groups alleged involvement of the Naga armed groups such as NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front (K) but the charge was rejected by the Naga groups. </p><p>Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Ukhrul have witnessed several conflicts leading to killings of both the Kukis and the Nagas since February. At least 20 men--14 Kukis and six Nagas--who were allegedly held hostage on May 13 have still remained untraceable. The hostage unfolded soon after the killing of three church leaders belonging to Thadou community (ethically closer to the Kuki-Zos). </p><p>Sporadic incidents led Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yumnam-khemchand-singh"> Yumnam Khemchand Singh</a> claim that some "vested interest" section was involved in the fresh killings, aimed at derailing the initiatives being taken by his government to restore peace and normalcy. The CRPF DG met the CM and the Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to discuss about the "Mission Manipur" plan of action. </p><p><strong>Neutralise armed miscreants </strong></p><p>A video shared on social media platforms on Sunday showed GP Singh asking the CRPF personnel to "neutralise" the miscrants moving with illegal weapons in civilian areas. </p><p>"If we you don't use the weapons, why the government has given us so much weapons? We need to act against the armed miscreants trying to create trouble in civilian areas," Singh said while addressing the troops and the commanding officers. Singh mentioned about the armed militants under ceasefire and those out of the peace process. </p><p>He also highlighted the challenge of tackling the local organisations trying to disrupt operations against militants, which has become an additional challenge for the central forces in Manipur.<br></p>