Amid Kuki-Naga conflict, forces recover 36 weapons and dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Security forces disarm civilians in Manipur amid escalating Kuki-Naga tribal conflict.
Key points
• Weapons recovered
The weapons recovered included 17 single and double barrel guns, two AK 47 rifle, two SLRs, one M4 Carbine, one SKS rifle and one improvised sniper 303 rifle
• May 13 conflict
Conflict involving the Kukis and the Nagas have prevailed in the area after several Nagas were were allegedly abducted by the Kukis on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village.
• Clashes erupt
The tension deepened after bodies of six Nagas, who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, were found on June 11.
• 'Economic blockade'
United Naga Council enforced an indefinite inter-district "economic blockade" on NH-2 that connects Imphal with Nagaland via Kangpokpi.
Key statistics
36
Weapons recovered during operation
6
Nagas abducted and killed
2
Kukis killed in retaliation
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 22 June 2026, 16:22 IST