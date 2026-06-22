Amid Kuki-Naga conflict, forces recover 36 weapons and dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi

Key points

• Weapons recovered The weapons recovered included 17 single and double barrel guns, two AK 47 rifle, two SLRs, one M4 Carbine, one SKS rifle and one improvised sniper 303 rifle

• May 13 conflict Conflict involving the Kukis and the Nagas have prevailed in the area after several Nagas were were allegedly abducted by the Kukis on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village.

• Clashes erupt The tension deepened after bodies of six Nagas, who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, were found on June 11.