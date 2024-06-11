Amid spill-over conflict in Jiribam, Meitei-Kuki groups question Centre's role in tackling the violence

Kuki Inpi on Monday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was adopting "pick and choose" policy and arrested only the Kuki persons alleging their involvement in the attack on the Meiteis. It said the NIA failed to initiate action against various Meitei insurgent groups despite numerous video footages and clips of such attacks being shared by such groups on social media platforms. "The investigating agencies must unhold the principle of integrity by conducting fair and impartial investigations and not succumb to the false narratives propagated by the Meitei community from the Valley," it said. The ITLF also made similar allegations against the NIA a day after the agency arrested Lunminsel Kipgen, an alleged Kuki insurgent for his alleged involvement in the killing of four Meiteis in Bishnupur district in January last year. The agency earlier arrested another Kuki person alleging his involvement in the conflict since May last year in which 225 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced.

An official in a central securtiy agency, however, told DH on Tuesday that the central forces were playing "neutral role" to prevent further escalation of the situation. "We have been tasked to maintain law and order and stop the violence. We have been trying to do the same. It is upto the government to end the conflict through talks or whatever way it feels appropriate," said the official.