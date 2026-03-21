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Arms, ammunition, 50 IEDs seized in Manipur

During an operation, six firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, three grenades and ammunition were recovered from the Wabagai Turel Mamei area in Kakching district, the statement said.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsManipur

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