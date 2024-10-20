Home
Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur's Thoubal

During the search operation, a 9mm pistol, four hand grenades, a detonator and 12 cartridges were seized.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:09 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsManipur

