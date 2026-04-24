<p>Guwahati: As the country's top leaders remain busy in elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> continues to burn with three fresh deaths reported on Friday in a gunfight between the Nagas and Kukis in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.</p>.<p>The deceased included two Kukis and a Naga, organisations representing the two tribes said in separate statements.</p>.<p>The gunfight took place at Mullam and Shongphal Kuki villages under Litan police station, which has remained on the boil due to conflicts between the Nagas and the Kukis since February.</p>.<p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kukis, said the Tangkhul Naga armed persons launched an assault at around 5.30am, resulting in the killing of Paominlun Haolai, 19 and Letlal, 43.</p>.<p>Both were "village volunteers," who tried to defend their villages against the attack, KIM said, adding that the Naga armed persons also burnt 17 houses and injured several others.</p>.<p>The Central Command of Naga Village Guard, Ukhrul, in a similar statement said Horshokmi Jamang, aged 29, a "Naga village guard" died after Kuki armed cadres belonging to the groups in Suspension of Operations Agreement attacked the Sinakeithei village. It said the "Naga village guards" came under attack when they were on a "patrol duty" following repeated attacks on the village. </p>.<p>The fresh killings on Friday took the death toll since April 7, both in the Meitei-dominated Valley and in the Kuki and Naga-dominated hills to 11.</p>.Hours after CM Khemchand's 'peace mission' tour, two Nagas killed in Manipur's Ukhrul district.<p>The fresh tension erupted on April 7 when five Meiteis including two children of a BSF personnel were killed in Bishnupur district. The Kukis were suspected behind the attack but Kuki groups denied the allegations. </p>.<p>This triggered massive protests in the Valley with organisations, mainly those led by women, enforced a five-day-long "shutdown," which concluded on Friday.</p>.<p>United Naga Council, an apex body of the Nagas, also enforced three-day-long shutdown in the Naga-dominated districts in protest against the killing of two Tangkhul Naga men at TM Kasom village (also under Litan police station) on April 18. Ukhrul is Naga-dominated but there are Kuki settlements.</p>.<p>Kukis, too, enforced a 12-hour long shutdown in Churachandpur district on Wednesday demanding justice into the killing of a veteran Kuki MLA, Vuangzagin Valte. The MLA was injured in an attack by the Meiteis on May 4, 2023 in Imphal and died on February 21 this year.</p>.<p><strong>Centre faces questions: </strong></p><p>The sporadic attacks despite installation of a new Chief Minister in February have led many to question the Centre's role in finding a solution to the conflict that has kept Manipur on the boil since May 2023.</p>.<p>"All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy in elections. The Centre imposed the President's rule, deployed the central forces and even changed the CM. But as the situation now stands, the only solution now lies in reorganisation of the state," said Gaidon Kamei, a Naga leader. </p>.<p>Janghaolun Haokip, the KIM information secretary stressed that "immediate and decisive steps are essential to restore confidence, uphold the rule of law and ensure peace and stability."</p>.Manipur on the boil again as government outreach stumbles.<p>Kukis says a Union Territory comprising the Kuki-dominated areas is the only solution to the conflict. Meiteis, on the other hand, are opposed to bifurcation of Manipur and have been demanding a National Register of Citizens to detect the "illegal Chin-Kuki migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar. They have also been demanding a crackdown against the Kuki armed persons</p>.<p><strong>Manipur Conflict Timeline:</strong></p><p><strong>April 7:</strong> Five, including two children, killed in two incidents in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district.</p><p><strong>April 10:</strong> BSF jawan from Bengal killed in an ambush in Litan area of Ukhrul district.</p><p><strong>April 14:</strong> At least 18 civilians injured in clash with security forces in Bishnupur district; vehicles burnt.</p><p><strong>April 18:</strong> Two Tangkhul Nagas killed in ambush on passenger vehicles allegedly by Kukis on Imphal-Ukhrul Road.</p><p><strong>April 21:</strong> One Meitei man injured in firing by security forces in Thoubal district after mob tried to vandalise event attended by CM.</p>