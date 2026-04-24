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Tensions flare in Manipur again as 3 killed in Naga-Kuki gunfight in Ukhrul

The gunfight took place at Mullam and Shongphal Kuki villages under Litan police station, which has remained on the boil due to conflicts between the Nagas and the Kukis since February.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewskukiManipurViolenceIndia Politics

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