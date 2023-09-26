At least 30 students, mostly girls, injured in lathi-charge in Manipur's Imphal

More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

The students of Imphal-based schools and colleges brought out the protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media, demanding arrest of those involved in the killing.

The protesters clashed with the police near Sanjenthong in Imphal East district when security forces stopped them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here.

The police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the agitators.

“School and college students took out a rally in Imphal to protest against the killing of the two youths. As the students were heading towards the CM’s Secretariat, security personnel took action to disperse them," a police officer said.

Over 30 students were injured in police action and admitted to three hospitals in Imphal, officials of the medical facilities said.

Photos of the bodies of the missing students surfaced on social media on Monday, following which the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of the two.