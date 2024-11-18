Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Autopsy of bodies of five persons missing from Manipur's Jiribam completed in Assam's Silchar

The six persons, including three women and children each from the Meitei community, went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam's Borobekra area and were allegedly abducted by Kuki-Zo militants.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsManipurAssamAutopsy

Follow us on :

Follow Us