Ban on firecrackers, prayers for peace marks Diwali in conflict-torn Manipur

<p>Guwahati: The celebrations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diwali">Diwali</a>, the festival of lights, remained subdued in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> for the second time since the conflict involving the majority of Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities began in May last year.</p><p>While the administration in at least four Meitei-dominated districts imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, people remained by and large limited to the lighting of lamps in their houses and prayed for the return of peace.</p><p>"Diwali is a festival of lights but darkness has prevailed in our state due to the conflict. We don't see any light as the government has taken no steps to end this conflict. As we lighted lamps to maintain the rituals, we prayed only to remove this darkness as early as possible and lead us to the path of light," said Binarani Devi, an activist in the state capital Imphal, belonging to the Meitei community. Meiteis are mostly Hindus.</p><p>"How can we celebrate and enjoy when thousands of displaced persons are still taking shelter in relief camps and cannot light lamps in their homes? We are happy that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with our jawans on our borders. But why can't he do so with those taking shelter in relief camps in Manipur and wipe their tears by establishing peace?" she asked.</p><p>Devi said that even as there was no fresh violence, people were suffering due to the increase in prices of essential commodities due to the conflict and increasing incidents of extortion carried out by armed miscreants in the Imphal Valley districts.</p>.Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p><strong>Ban on crackers:</strong></p><p>Administration in at least four Meitei-dominated districts imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers citing concerns over public peace and safety.</p><p>In three separate orders, the administration of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur stated that no temporary licenses for firecrackers have been issued this year and warned that violations of the Explosives Act, 1884, would lead to strict legal action.</p><p>"There is a possibility of misuse of firecrackers/fireworks to create panic or confusion among the public or divert the attention of the security forces somewhere and thereby cause loss of lives and properties elsewhere," said a statement issued by Imphal East district administration.</p><p>The order said the ban on crackers would remain in force till further order. "It is considered that non-prohibition of the use of crackers is likely to cause a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties arising out of such anticipated misuse of crackers and firework," said a notification issued by Khumanthem Diana Devi, district magistrate of Imphal East district.</p><p>Diwali celebrations in Manipur have remained subdued due to the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. Nearly 250 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict. Sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite the presence of central security forces including the army.</p><p>Efforts to end the conflict have not succeeded much as organisations representing both communities have remained firm in their demands.</p>