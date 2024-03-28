BJP drops minister who questioned Biren govt over ethnic violence; Congress, NPF field new faces

The Opposition parties led by Congress have fielded Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a professor of JNU to contest against Basanta Singh. CPI has, for the first time, fielded its candidate Sontikumar Singh in the Inner Manipur seat.

In the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where Nagas and Kukis are deciding factors, the Naga People's Front (NPF) also replaced sitting MP Lorho S. Pfoze with Kaxhui Timothy Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service office and an alumni of IIM Bangalore. Ruling BJP and its ally National People's Party also decided to support Zimik given the dominance of the Naga voters in the constituency and his credibility and acceptance. Congress and other Opposition parties also named former education minister Alfred K Arthur, who was one of the vocal MLAs. Arthur has been an intended target by miscreants at least thrice before when he was shot at during his rallies ahead of the elections.

Interestingly, a report of Associaiton for Democratic Reforms on Tuesday said two MPs from Manipur asked the least number of questions (only 25) during their tenure since 2019.