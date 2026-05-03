Blast, protests reignite anger & agony as Manipur conflict completes three years

<p>Guwahati: A low intensity bomb blast near Imphal airport and protests by organisations representing both the Meitei and the Kuki communities reignited fears and anger in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/manipur-violence-elusive-peace-expanding-conflict-3986924">Manipur </a>as the Meitei-Kuki conflict completed three years on Sunday.</p><p>More than 270 people have died--14 since April 7--in the conflict that had erupted on May 3, 2023 and has kept the state on the boil despite the imposition of President's rule for nearly a year till February 4, and deployment of large number of central security forces. </p><p>Panic gripped the state capital on Sunday as a low intensity IED, planted on a motorcycle by unidentified persons, exploded around noon. None, however, were injured in the explosion. </p><p>Meitei organisations took out a procession and organised a "public convention" in Imphal, in which they slammed the government's role in finding a solution to the conflict while reiterating their demand for cracking down on the "Kuki narco terrorists" and "Chin Kuki illegal migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar.</p><p>Kuki organisations like Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of the Kukis, reaffirmed its demand for creation of a Union Territory with a Legislature as the only solution to end the conflict. "The Kuki-Zo people have endured immense suffering and can no longer be forced to exist under conditions that deny them dignity, justice, and constitutional safeguards," Kuki Inpi Manipur said in a statement on Sunday evening. </p><p>The Kuki armed groups in suspension of operations agreement, which resumed its talks with the government on Friday, also told the Centre that going back to the pre-2023 status was not possible for the Kuki-Zo communities. </p>.Recent killing derailed fresh peace process: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh .<p>The Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), an apex body of organisations, particularly in the Valley, on Sunday organised a "public convention" in Imphal in which it took several resolutions for ending the conflict. It demanded a crackdown on the "Kuki narco terrorists," abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups, implementation of the NRC as well as steps for resettlement of the internally displaced persons, who fled their homes due to the conflict. </p><p>Emotions poured onto the streets at Bishnupur, a Meitei-dominated district, when last rites of two Meitei children were performed on Sunday. The two children of a BSF personnel, one just five-months, were killed in an attack allegedly by Kuki groups on April 7. This triggered fresh tension in the Valley.</p><p>Many also demanded steps to prevent escalation of conflict between the Kukis and Nagas in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, which emerged as a new worry for the government since February. </p>