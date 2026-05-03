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Blast, protests reignite anger & agony as Manipur conflict completes three years

More than 270 people have died, 14 since April 7, in the conflict that had erupted on May 3, 2023.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurIndiaimphal

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