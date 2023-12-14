Bodies of 64 Manipur violence victims handed over to kin

New Delhi: Bodies of 64 Manipur ethnic violence victims kept in hospital morgues were handed over to their kin on Thursday, officials said.

Among these are the bodies of 60 Kuki victims who lost their lives during the violence that gripped the border state in May. These had been kept at hospitals in Imphal, they said.

The four other bodies are of Meitei victims that had been kept in Churachandpur hospitals, the officials added and asserted that the bodies were handed over to the kin "peacefully".