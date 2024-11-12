Bodies of two Meitei men recovered in Manipur's Jiribam

<p>Imphal: Bodies of two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community were recovered on Tuesday morning in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>Jiribam district where a gunfight between suspected militants and security forces broke out a day before, police said.</p>.<p>Operations are underway to trace three women and three children, who have been reported missing since the violence erupted in Jiribam on Monday, IGP (operations) I K Muivah said.</p>.<p>The bodies of the two men - Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho - were detected in debris during a search operation in Jakuradhor Karong area where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday, another senior officer said.</p>.Raped, burnt alive and shot dead: Women targeted in Meitei-Kuki conflict of Manipur.<p>"The two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community died after the insurgents torched a few shops in Jakuradhor Karong area," he said.</p>.<p>The Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, the officer said.</p>.<p>A shutdown has been observed since 5 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel, another police officer said.</p>.<p>The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to express their "collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead".</p>.<p>The police had said 10 suspected militants were killed in the fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district. However, a senior officer had put the toll at 11.</p>.<p>Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, another officer said.</p>.<p>The situation in Jiribam remained calm but tense on Tuesday morning with policemen patrolling at vulnerable points, he said.</p>.<p>Following the incident, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, the state police said.</p>.<p>Locals and security forces recovered several improvised mortar shells in two villages of Imphal West district this morning, another officer said.</p>.<p>Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams, consisting of Assam Rifles, and CRPF, have been deployed in disturbed areas, he added. </p>