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Bomb attack in Manipur kills two children, injures mother

Local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh has strongly condemned the "brutal attack" at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, "allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists".
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 03:43 IST
India NewsManipurViolenceBomb Attack

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