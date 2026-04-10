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BSF jawan killed after unidentified miscreants fire bullet in Manipur's troubled Ukhrul

The state police at around 9.45pm said Mandal died in unprovoked firing by militants at Litan area, which earlier witnessed conflict involving the Kukis and Nagas.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsManipurBSF

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