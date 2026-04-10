<p>Guwahati: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsf">BSF</a> jawan hailing from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> was killed after a bullet fired by militants hit him in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Ukhrul district on Friday. </p><p>The jawan, identified as Mithun Mandal, was deployed in patrolling duty at Mongkot Chepu area in Ukhrul, which has remained troubled since February. </p><p>Ukhrul is a Naga-dominated district but there are Kuki settlements too. It has remained troubled due to conflict between the Nagas and the Kukis since February.</p><p>Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh in a social media post said the jawan was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction.</p>.<p>"Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the brave jawan succumbed to his injuries at around 6pm at RIMS, Imphal. Hailing from Bhagjan Tola village in West Bengal, Constable Mandal served the nation with unwavering courage, dedication, and a deep sense of duty. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered with the highest honour and gratitude," said the post. </p><p>The state police at around 9.45pm said Mandal died in unprovoked firing by militants at Litan area, which earlier witnessed conflict involving the Kukis and Nagas. </p><p>"Search operation and area domination by security forces is underway to nab the militants behind the attack," the state police said in a statement. </p><p>The incident took place at a time Singh has been trying to bridge the trust among Nagas, Kukis and Meiteis. </p><p>On Friday, Singh visited Senapati, another Naga-dominated district, via Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi by road, in another effort to restore peace and transportation on the NH-2 connecting Imphal with Senapati.</p>