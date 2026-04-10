Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul today. He succumbed at RIMS, Imphal.



A brave son of West Bengal, his sacrifice in the line of… pic.twitter.com/iwolwbwrN7