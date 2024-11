Cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore looted during attack on Manipur MLA's residence: Police

'The mother of Thangmeiband constituency legislator Kh Joykishan Singh filed a complaint with the Imphal Police Station that Rs 18 lakh in cash and several valuable items worth Rs 1.5 crore were looted and destroyed during a mob attack. An FIR has been registered,' the police officer told.