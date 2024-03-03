CBI files charge sheets against seven in recent weapon looting case in Manipur's Bishnupur

The CBI which took over the case on August 24, said the FIR registered in connection with the case stated that a large number of armed miscreants and individuals, looted around 300 arms, around 19, 800 ammunitions and around 800 types of munitions and other accessories from two rooms of battalion headquarters at Kote inside Quarter Guard belonging to 2 Indian Reserve Batallion at Naranseina in Bishnupur district on August 3 last year.

The CBI statement, however, did not disclose the names of the accused against whom the charge sheets were filed.

A large number of weapons were looted from armouries, mainly in the Meitei-dominated dominated Imphal Valley districts, since the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis began on May 3 last year. Manipur government recently said 219 people died in the conflict. At least 29 cases related to the violence have been handed over to the CBI and the NIA, the government also said.