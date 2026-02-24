Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Centre approves construction of 5,000 houses for displaced people in Manipur

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us