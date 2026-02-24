<p>Imphal: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan"> Shivraj Singh Chouhan </a>has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, officials said.</p>.<p>Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modis-housing-for-all-scheme-falters-in-rural-areas-788666.html">Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin</a> (PMAY-G) for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, after meeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday evening in New Delhi, they said.</p>.<p>The Union minister also assured all help to bring peace and normalcy in the state, an official statement said.</p>.<p>At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.</p>.Focus on rehabilitation of displaced: Amit Shah tells Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh.<p>Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a proposal for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs.</p>.<p>The state government had in January said it aims to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31.</p>.<p>Till date, 16,500 IDPs have been resettled in the state, it had said.</p>